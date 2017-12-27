France’s CNC Observes Large Growth In VoD Market In 2017

France’s Centre National du Cinéma (CNC) released a report on the year’s progress with video-on-demand platforms. The report, which covered all forms of digital distribution from transaction VoD to subscription services, indicated an estimated revenue of €350 million (approximately $414 million) in the first nine months of the year. According to data compiled by Harris Interactive and Vertigo on behalf of the CNC, Netflix was the leading digital platform in France, followed by France’s Orange.