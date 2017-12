Zee Media Launches ZEE Uttar Pradesh Uttarakhand

India’s Zee Media is launching the television news channel ZEE Uttar Pradesh Uttarakhand. ZEE Media has a bundle of 14 TV news channels in eight different languages, with a combined viewership of over 220 million viewers. The launch of ZEE Uttar Pradesh Uttarakhand was announced at a ceremony where the Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath attended as the special guest.