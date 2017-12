PBS Distribution Releases ‘Frontline: Mosul’

PBS Distribution will be releasing the documentary Frontline: Mosul on DVD on December 26. The program documents the battle to push ISIS out of Iraq’s second largest city. Director Olivier Sarbil filmed over the course of the nine-month conflict. The documentary follows the lives of four soldiers part of the Iraqi Special Forces. Frontline: Mosul is a Frontline Production with Mongoose Pictures in association with Channel 4.