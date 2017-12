The Hollywood Foreign Press Association (HFPA) and American Cinematheque are presenting the Golden Globe Foreign-Language Nominees Series 2018 Screening Series and Symposium, to be held at the Egyptian and Aero Theatres. The screenings will take place from January 1-5, while the symposium will be held on January 6. The nominees that will be screened are A Fantastic Woman, First They Killed My Father, In The Fade, Loveless, and The Square.