Up The Ladder: BBC World Service

BBC World Service named Rachael Akidi Okwir and Toyosi Ogunseye as heads of Language Serves for East and West Africa, respectively. Based in Nairobi, Akidi Okwir will oversee services in Afaan Oromo, Amharic, Somali, Swahili, and Tigrinya. She joined BBC World Service as a producer in 2002. Based in Lagos, Ogunseye will lead services in Afrique, Hausa, Igbo, Pidgen, and Yoruba. Ogunseye previously served s editor of the Nigerian newspaper Sunday Punch.