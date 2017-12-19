Zodiak Belgium And Medialaan Invest in ‘Familie’

Banijay Group‘s Zodiak Belgium and Medialaan entered partnership to jointly invest in the long-running VTM series Familie. Familie continues to expand in viewership even in its 28th season. Familie is a series about the personal lives of the Van den Bossche family members as they run their family business. The partnership between Zodiak Belgium and Medialaan will fund new initiatives in support of the people and infrastructure behind the series. The first project will be an upgrade in the Familie‘s studio facilities, which will be ready in summer 2018.