Temple Street Secures TV Rights To ‘The Fionavar Tapestry’

Boat Rocker Studios‘ Temple Street secured the television rights to Guy Gavriel Kay’s trilogy, The Fionavar Tapestry. The three fantasy volumes tell the story of five young men and women who taken by magic to the world of Fionavar where they soon have a role to play. Boat Rocker’s co-executive chairmen David Fortier and Ivan Schneeberg will executive produce along with Kris Holden-Ried. Boat Rocker Rights will handle worldwide rights.