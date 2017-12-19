FilmRise Releases ‘Unseen’ In January

FilmRise will release the documentary Unseen by director and producer Laura Paglin on January 23, 2018. The film tells of the disappearance of women in Mount Pleasant, a neighborhood in Cleveland. In 2009, a reported rape case leads to the alarming discovery of eleven decomposing female bodies in the house of Anthony Sowell, a known sex offender. The documentary investigates how this serial killer was able to carry on with his predatory behavior in this neighborhood with little police investigation. Unseen will be on available on Amazon Video, iTunes, and Vudu for sale and rental and will be available in physical copies on DVD and Blu-ray.