Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer restructured its Worldwide Television Distribution team, announcing new promotions. Paul Bischoff was promoted to executive vice president, International Television Distribution. He most recently served as senior vice president of Subscription Television & Sales. In his new position, Bischoff will oversee all television and digital distribution in Europe, the Middle East, and Africa (EMEA). In addition, as a result of the restructure, Charlie Farmer and Alex Peschak will be taking on new roles. Farmer will serve as senior vice president and managing director, UK, China and European Co-Productions, while Peschak will serve as senior vice president, International Television Distsribution, EMEA.
CMJ Productions II is expanding by opening new offices in Toronto and Los Angeles. In addition, the company has appointed new executives to its Development team. Based in Toronto, Nicole Hamilton was named as head of Development. She most recently served as vice president of Development for Peace Point. Lucie Jourdan was hired as an executive producer based out of the West Coast office. Before CMJ Productions, Jourdan worked as senior vice president of Development for M2 Pictures.
