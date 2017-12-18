Up The Ladder: MGM, CMJ Productions II

Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer restructured its Worldwide Television Distribution team, announcing new promotions. Paul Bischoff was promoted to executive vice president, International Television Distribution. He most recently served as senior vice president of Subscription Television & Sales. In his new position, Bischoff will oversee all television and digital distribution in Europe, the Middle East, and Africa (EMEA). In addition, as a result of the restructure, Charlie Farmer and Alex Peschak will be taking on new roles. Farmer will serve as senior vice president and managing director, UK, China and European Co-Productions, while Peschak will serve as senior vice president, International Television Distsribution, EMEA.