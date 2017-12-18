TheWIFTS Reveal 2017 Honorees

The Women’s International Film & Television Showcase (TheWIFTS) and TheWIFTS Foundation introduced its 2017 honorees at a ceremony held on December 10 in Los Angeles. Actress Gal Gadot was honored as The Woman of the Decade in Film while Germany’s Chancellor, Angela Merkel, was honored as The Woman of the Decade in Society. Chelo Alvarez Stehle was awarded with The Best Documentary in the Humanitarian category for her film Sands of Silence: Waves of Courage. The casting director Victoria Thomas was recognized with the Diversity Award while Jan Creamer was acknowledge with The Otilia Animal Advoacy Award. The event also awarded Lisa Szilagyi with the Career Achievement Award.