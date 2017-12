SPI/FILMBOX Launches Gametoon on PostTV

SPI International/FILMBOX is launching its gaming and eSports entertainment channel, Gametoon HD, on Post Luxembourg’s PostTV platform. Gametoon HD offers its viewers the opportunity to play games with their mobile devices and share scores on air. Gametoon HD joins PostTV’s Filmbox package of channels which includes FilmBox Art House, FightBox, DocuBox, FashionBox, Fast&FunBox and Erox.