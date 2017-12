RT France Launches Live Broadcasting

Global TV news network RT is launching its newest live broadcasting channel RT France for the French-speaking world. RT France broadcasts from its studios in Boulogne-Billancourt and will feature live news, interviews, documentary content, and other original programming, with regional, national and international coverage. RT France will include programming from former BFM TV lead anchor Stéphanie du Muru as well as economic journalist Jean-Marc Sylvestre.