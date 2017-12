Hollywood Suite Presents January Lineup

Toronto-based Hollywood Suite is unveiling a new slate of titles for its January lineup. A number of selections from director Robert Altman will appear including MASH, Nashville, and The Player. In addition, Hollywood Suite has documentary and feature films such as The Times of Harvey Milk, Milk, In Cold Blood, Hugh Hefner: Playboy, Activist and Rebel, and Harry Dean Stanton: Partly Fiction, among many other films.