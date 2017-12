WOWOW Acquires ‘The Good Doctor’

Japanese pay TV broadcaster WOWOW acquired the exclusive Japanese broadcast rights to The Good Doctor. Produced by Sony Pictures Television and ABC Studios, the TV series tells the story of an autistic surgeon who adapts to the surgical unit at a prestigious hospital. Freddie Highmore is nominated for a Golden Globe for Best Actor in a Drama series for his performance in the lead role. The Good Doctor will air in Japan beginning April 2018.