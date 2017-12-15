Kino Polska Buys Cable Television Networks & Partners

Kino Polska TV S.A. will become the sole shareholder of Cable Television Networks & Partners (CTN&P). A unit of SPI International, Kino Polska is buying up 236 shares from the Polish Chamber of Electronic Communication. As a result, Kino Polska will own 100 percent of the share capital of the company, which operates as the broadcaster for Zoom TV. Kino Polska plans to develop Zoom TV into a multiplatform brand that will supplement the company’s portfolio alongside Kino Polska and FilmBox brands.