FilmRise Acquires U.S. Rights To ‘Breath’

FilmRise acquired the exclusive U.S. distribution rights to feature film Breath, the directorial debut of Simon Baker. Based on Tim Winton’s novel of the same name, Breath tells the story of two teenage boys who grow up on a remote Western Australia coast in the 1970s. The film had its global premiere at the 2017 Toronto International Film Festival. Breath is scheduled for theatrical release in 2018.