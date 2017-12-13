HRTS Elects New Officers

The Hollywood Radio and Television Society (HRTS) selected new officers to serve a two-year voluntary term that begins in January 2018. The new officers are Marc Korman, partner at WME, as president; Pearlena Igbokwe, president at Universal Television, as vice president; Chris Selak, executive vice president and head of Worldwide Scripted Television at Lionsgate, as secretary; and David Acosta, senior vice president and team leader of the Entertainment Division at City National Bank, remains as treasurer.