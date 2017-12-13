Dubai Int’l Film Fest Closes With Muhr Awards

The 14th edition of the Dubai International Film Festival (DIFF) ended today with the closing night gala. DIFF began on December 6 and featured 140 film screenings across its eight-day run. DIFF’s closing night gala featured a screening of the new Star Wars: The Last Jedi, written and directed by Rian Johnson. Additionally, the Muhr Awards were presented to the winners. For the Muhr Emirati Awards, Best Director was awarded to Abdullah Aljunaibi for Camera, Sharp Tools won Best Muhr Emirati Feature, and Escape received Best Muhr Emirati Short.