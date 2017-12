Jay Switzer Invested Into The Order of Canada

The Hollywood Suite chair and co-founder, Jay Switzer, was presented the Member insignia of the Order of Canada at a private ceremony in Toronto, Ontario. The Order of Canada recognizes exemplary achievement and dedication to the nation’s community and services. Switzer earned his credibility and distinction by leading and developing Canadian broadcasting companies, helming CityTV Toronto, as well as many other national and local TV and radio channels in Canada.