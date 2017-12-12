History Films And BFI Introduce ‘Escape from Homs’

History Films and the BFI Film Fund, in association with BBC Storyville, are presenting a new documentary feature titled Escape from Homs. Directed by Chris Martin, Escape from Homs is produced by Tom Brisley and Arrow Media in association with Vice Films. Based on Paul Conroy’s book Under the Wire, the documentary is a dramatic account of what happened to Sunday Times War correspondent Marie Colvin and photographer Paul Conroy as they crossed into Syria. Escape from Homs will air on History in the U.S. and BBC Four in the U.K after the documentary’s theatrical campaign.