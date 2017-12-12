FOX Television Stations Acquires ‘Caught in Providence’

FOX Television Stations acquired Caught in Providence for a fall 2018 launch. The co-produced series between Debmar-Mercury and Citylife Productions is a courtroom series that presents real-life cases presided by Judge Frank Caprio. Each case features Judge Caprio as he interact with defendants with traffic violations to parking citations, as well as other minor criminal offenses. FOX O&Os in New York, Los Angeles, Chicago, Washington, D.C., and Dallas, among other major cities, will air the series.