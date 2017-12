‘Stranger Things’ And ‘Will & Grace’ Selected For PaleyFest

PaleyFest returns to Los Angeles for its next edition from March 16-25, 2018. The first selections of the 2018 programming are the Netflix original series Stranger Things, ABC’s The Good Doctor, and NBC’s Will & Grace. PaleyFest LA is organized to assist the Paley Center‘s archival digitization efforts. The complete schedule for the festival’s programming will be revealed on January 9, 2018. For Paley Center Individual Members, tickets go on sale January 11.