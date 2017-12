Russian Adaptation of ‘House’ Receives Record Viewership

The Russian local adaptation of NBCUniversal International Formats‘ drama House M.D. received a record high in viewership on the Russian broadcaster Rossiya 1. The medical drama amassed an average of 3.5 million viewers in its final week on air. In addition, series, titled Doctor Richter, became the number one show in its primetime slot. Universal Television produced the original American series for Fox Network.