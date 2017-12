Netflix Presents Second Colombian Original Series

Netflix announced that its second Colombian original series will be Siempre Bruja. Inspired by Isidora Chacon’s novel Yo, Bruja, the ten-part series tells the story of a 19-year-old slave and witch from the 17th century as she travels through time to avoid being burned at the stake. Produced by Caracol Television for Netflix, the series is scheduled for production in summer 2018 and will debut on Netflix in 2019.