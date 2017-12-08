Golden Globe Nomination Presenters Announced

The Golden Globe Awards take place on December 11, 2017, in Beverly Hills, California. At the awards ceremony, Alfre Woodard, Garrett Hedlund, Kristen Bell, and Sharon Stone will announce the nominees. The four will join previously announced Golden Globe Ambassador Simone Garcia Johnson, Hollywood Foreign Press Association (HFPA) president Meher Tatna, and Dick Clark Production’s executive VP of Television, Barry Adelman. The Golden Globes nominations cover 25 categories, including Best Director, Best Screen Play, among other awards for television and film.