Oscar De La Hoya Keynotes At SPORTELSummit 2018

SPORTELSummit 2018 will begin with a keynote address from the boxing legend and businessman Oscar De La Hoya on May 15. SPORTELSummit is an invitation-only event that brings together the leaders within the international sports marketing and media industries. De La Hoya will offer his insight from his boxing past to his entrepreneurial venture with Golden Boy Media and Entertainment. SPORTELSummit 2018 takes place in Miami Beach, Florida, from May 15-16, 2018.