Federation And Palomar Co-Produce ‘That Dirty Black Bag’

Federation Entertainment and Palomar are partnering for the co-development and co-production of That Dirty Black Bag. The eight-part series, created by Mauro Aragoni, is a Western steampunk story set in a deserted world where limited resources make it hard to survive. The series is scheduled for production in 2018 in Italy. Federation will handle international distribution for That Dirty Black Bag.