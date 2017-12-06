Up The Ladder: Scripps Networks Interactive, AMC Networks Int’l

Scripps Networks Interactive promoted Mauro Páez-Pumar to senior vice president, Affiliate and Advertising Sales, Latin America. In his newly created role, Páez-Pumar leads the regional affiliate engagement efforts while spearheading ad sales teams in São Paulo and Miami. In addition, Páez-Pumar will proceed to manage off-air marketing for Latin America.

AMC Networks International – UK promoted Louise Cottrell to senior vice president of Affiliate Sales. She most recently served as vice president within the division. In her expanded position, Cottrell will manage channel sales and development across the Middle East, Africa, Israel, Poland, and Turkey.