Univision Received 128 Emmy Awards In 2017

The National Academy of Television Arts and Sciences (NATAS), through the Academy’s National Awards and regional Emmy Chapters across the United States, honored Univision Communications Inc. (UCI) with 128 Emmy Awards in 2017. Among the recent awards, Univision Miami received five Emmys from the Suncoast Chapter with notable wins for Muertos Olvidados, Salvación o Pesadilla, and Deuda Sexual. By the Chicago/Midwest Chapter, Univision Chicago received six awards.