Pop Orders ‘The Demons of Dorian Gunn’

The U.S. cable network Pop ordered the half-hour pilot of The Demons of Dorian Gunn, a scripted comedy that includes Krysten Ritter, Tony Hernandez and Lilly Burns as executive producers. The Demons of Dorian Gunntells the tale of a fallen New York socialite who learns he is a descendant of demon hunters. Pilot production will begin in January 2018. Pop is a joint venture between CBS Corporation and Lionsgate.