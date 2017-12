Up The Ladder: TCFTVD

Twentieth Century Fox Television Distribution appointed Joey Sabella to vice president of Sales, The Americas. Sabella previously served at Entertainment One (eOne) as head of Sales, U.S. & Latin America. In his new position based out of the company’s headquarters in Los Angeles, Sabella will work in support of the pay and SVOD licensing efforts in the U.S. as well as all TV licensing negotiations through Canada and Latin America.