‘MacGyver’ And ‘Scorpion’ Return to FOX In Portugal

MacGyver and Scorpion are both returning to FOX in Portugal on December 19, 2017. MacGyver will have its season two premiere while Scorpion will have its season four premiere. MacGyver is the reimagining of the original action-adventure series that follows Angus “Mac” MacGyver who creates an organization within the U.S. government for unconventional problems. Scorpion tells the story of four geniuses who form the Scorpion team to defend against modern threats. MacGyver is produced by CBS Television Studios in association with Lionsgate while Scorpion is produced by CBS Television Studios. Both series are distributed worldwide by CBS Studios International.