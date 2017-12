Love Nature Launches In New Zealand

Love Nature launched on Vodafone TV in New Zealand. Available in 4K and HD, Love Nature is a wildlife and nature streaming video service that offers titles such as Alaska Spirit of the Wild and The Living Sea. A joint venture between Blue Ant Media and Smithsonian Network, Love Nature will be accessible to all Vodafone TV subscribers in New Zealand as part of the SVOD service bundled with a Vodafone TV subscription.