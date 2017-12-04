Gusto Opens New TV Studio And Headquarters

Gusto Worldwide Media opened a new television studio, post-production facility, and corporate headquarters in Ottawa. The studio and head office are part of a newly renovated space of over 13,000 square feet, while the new building includes a 3,500 square foot soundstage, a 1,000 square foot commercial kitchen, online and offline post-production services, in addition to master control and playout for OTT services. Gusto Worldwide Media is now underway in production for a number of series as part of the company’s partnership with Bell Media.