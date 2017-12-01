‘The Hunted’ And ‘Mina-Anud’ Win At SAFF Project Market

ScreenSingapore, along with the Southeast Asian Audio-Visual Association (SAAVA) and Ties That Bind: Asia/Europe Producers Workshop (TTB), introduced the two projects that won at the Southeast Asian Film Financing (SAFF) Project Market, which took place from November 28-December 1. The action-thriller The Hunted received the Aurora Producing Award, RED Digital Camera Award, and the Yellow Box Soundscape Award. Mina-Anud, a film that tells the story of two surfers lured by the drug trade, won the Basecamp Color Prize.