Nippon TV’s ‘Ultimate Brain’ Picked For Season Two in Belgium

Nippon Television Network Corporation (Nippon TV) announced that its entertainment format Ultimate Brain has been picked up for a second season by VRT Ketnet in Belgium and NPO Zapp in the Netherlands. Ultimate Brain is a quiz format in which contestants are split into teams to answer science-themed questions. The format has localized versions in the U.K. and China. Nippon TV distributes the format across Japan, Brunei, China, Cambodia, Indonesia, Laos, Malaysia, the Philippines, Singapore and Thailand; Eccho Rights handles distribution for all other territories.