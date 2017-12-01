FilmRise Release ‘Ice Mother’ December 5

FilmRise is releasing the dramedy Ice Mother on December 5, 2017, on DVD and Blu-ray as well as for sale and rental on Amazon Video, iTunes and Vudu. Written and directed by Bohdan Sláma, Ice Mother follows a 67-year-old widow named Hana who falls in love and regains a lust for life when she meets Brona. The film premiered at the Tribeca Film Festival in New York, and it has screened at the Sydney International Film Festival and Vancouver International Film Festival, among others.