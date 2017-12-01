CBSSI Licenses ‘SEAL Team’ To Sky U.K.

CBS Studios International licensed the first-window broadcast rights to Sky U.K. for two drama series: SEAL Team and Instinct. The military drama SEAL Team, which tells the story of an elite team of Navy SEALs, will air on Sky One. Instinct, a crime drama about a former CIA operative who helps the NYPD with a serial killer investigation, will broadcast on Sky Living. Both series are produced by CBS Television Studios and distributed internationally by CBS Studios International. SEAL Team and Instinct will premiere in the U.K. in 2018.