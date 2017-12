Armoza Format Takes ‘Back to Life’ To Italy

Armoza Formats sold the local rights of Back to Life to Italy’s Palomar. Back to Life is a docu-reality series that tells the stories of patients who are in need of organ donation and the donors who are there to help. Originally produced for Israel’s Channel 10 in a partnership with Armoza Formats, Back to Life has been picked up by Rochstar in Poland and WDR in Germany. The series debuts soon on Israel’s Channel 10.