‘Endless Love’ Wins Int’l Emmy

The drama series Endless Love, produced by Ay Yapim and distributed by Inter Medya, won the International Emmy award in the Telenovela category. Endless Love is the first Turkish drama series to win an International Emmy award. Sold to over 60 international territories, Endless Love features a cast that includes Burak Ozcivit, Neslihan Atagul Dogulu, and Kaan Urgancioglu.