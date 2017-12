Diplomatic Council Reveals Shortlist For Global Media Innovator

The Diplomatic Council announced the shortlist of nominees in the running for the Global Media Innovator 2018. Diplomatic Council board members selected from a list of 17 companies. The nominated companies are: Dispelix Oy in Finland, Dive.tv in Madrid, Iflix in Kuala Lumpur, and Ruptly Live in Berlin. The Innovator will be awarded at the DC Gala in Frankfurt on February 2, and will receive a work of the international artist Ulrike Bolenz.