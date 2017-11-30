Berlinale Talents Focuses on ‘Secrets’

The Berlinale’s networking platform and script development lab, Berlinale Talents, will focus on the theme of “Secrets” for its 16th edition. 250 international Talents and over 100 experts and mentors address the various secrets to success, as well as, discuss how information and knowledge is shared and withheld. The Berlinale Talents will be able to access the Project Labs, which offers field-specific studio technique workshops. Berlinale Talents will run from February 17-22, 2018.