Telefónica Picks Up ‘Ride Upon the Storm’

Telefónica acquired the first two seasons of Below The Surface and Ride Upon The Storm from StudioCanal. Produced by SAM for Denmark’s Kanal 5, Below The Surface is an eight-part crime drama of when 15 people are taken hostage on a subway. Produced by DR Fiktion in a co-production with ARTE France and SAM, Ride Upon The Storm tells a story of faith and religion centered on a family of priests. Both series will broadcast on Telefónica-owned Movistar+ channels, Movistar Series and Movistar Series Xtra.