Telefónica acquired the first two seasons of Below The Surface and Ride Upon The Storm from StudioCanal. Produced by SAM for Denmark’s Kanal 5, Below The Surface is an eight-part crime drama of when 15 people are taken hostage on a subway. Produced by DR Fiktion in a co-production with ARTE France and SAM, Ride Upon The Storm tells a story of faith and religion centered on a family of priests. Both series will broadcast on Telefónica-owned Movistar+ channels, Movistar Series and Movistar Series Xtra.
