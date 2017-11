Quintus Secures Sales For ‘Mega Transports’ And ‘Ultimate Vehicles’

Quintus Media secured sales for two of its factual documentaries produced by Maximus Film, Mega Transportsand Ultimate Vehicles. New Zealand’s TVNZ picked up both factual series for its entertainment channel Duke, while National Geographic picked up Mega Transports for India. Mega Transports provides information on the preparation and building for large transportation vessels. Ultimate Vehicles showcases a variety of civil military vehicles, from aircrafts and tanks to ships and trains.