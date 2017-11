One Life Licenses ‘Porus’ To Workpoint

One Life Studios licensed the historical drama Porus to Workpoint Entertainment, a division of the Thai Broadcasting Company. As part of the deal, One Life licensed the series’ exclusive TV rights for Thailand as well as the non-exclusive digital rights. Porus is the epic story of Emperor Porus who must battle the invading Alexander the Great. Porus first premiered in India on Sony Entertainment Television on November 27.