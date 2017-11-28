Up The Ladder: NBCUniversal, The Ink Factory

NBCUniversal named Jeff Wachtel as president of NBCUniversal International Studios. Wachtel has served as chief content officer, NBCUniversal Cable Entertainment, since 2013. In his new role effective January, Wachtel will focus on international and global productions. Wachtel will oversee all areas of TV development, production, and content partnerships for NBCU International Studios.

The Ink Factory appointed Tracey Josephs as head of Production. Josephs previously served as head of Production at Film4. In her new role out of The Ink Factory’s London office, she will help develop and produce theatrical films and scripted series for the company. In addition to Josephs, The Ink Factory is expanding its London office with six other executives: Amy Basil as marketing manager, Aaron Anderson as development producer, Jo Allans as Storyworlds producer, John Rowe as script executive, and Alexis Hood as story producer.