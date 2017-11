FilmRise Releases ‘Inflame’ In December

FilmRise will release the feature film debut, titled Inflame, from Ceyland Ozgun Ozcelik on December 12, 2017. The psychological thriller premiered at the Berlin International Film Festival and received the Luna Gamechanger Award at this past year’s SXSW. Inflame tells the story of an editor who has recurring nightmares of her parents’ deaths. The film will be available on Amazon Video, iTunes, Vudu, and on DVD and Blu-Ray.