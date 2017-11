Prime Entertainment Signs Package Deal With MBC

Prime Entertainment Group entered a major package deal with Mauritius Broadcasting Company for over 160 hours of content. The package deal includes episodes of Close Up, Hollywood’s Best Film Directors, Ultimate Countdown, Hollywood News Feed, Hollywood on Set, and Ulysses’ Last Journey. MBC is the public broadcaster for the islands of Mauritius, Rodrigues and Agaléga, offering cultural and entertainment programming across 16 channels.