Denmark’s TV 2 Commissions Metronome For ‘Taskmaster’

Denmark’s commercial broadcaster TV 2 commissioned Metronome to produce a local version of the comedy game show Taskmaster. Created by Alex Horne and produced by Avalon, Taskmaster tests the wit of five competing comedians through strange challenges for the chance to be crowned as champion. Sweden’s SVT is set to develop a second season of the series’ local adaptation, titled Bäst i Test!, to be broadcast in 2018. Taskmaster has been adapted for Comedy Central in the U.S. and VTM in Belgium.