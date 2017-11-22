Crime + Investigation Orders ‘Britain’s Forgotten Serial Killer’

A+E Network’s Crime + Investigation network commissioned TI Productions UK, the production arm of Time Inc. UK, for the one-hour special Britain’s Forgotten Serial Killer: Trevor Hardy. The special investigates the motivation behind three murders committed in the 1970s by Trevor Hardy, nicknamed the “Beast of Manchester.” The show presents previously unreleased personal letters and documents found in Hardy’s prison cell. The documentary features the forensic and legal medicine specialist Dr. Jason Payne-James, who brings on his network of experts and colleagues to uncover Hardy’s motives. Britain’s Forgotten Serial Killer: Trevor Hardy will broadcast exclusively in the U.K. on Crime + Investigation in January 2018.